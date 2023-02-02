Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 45,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 491,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 192,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,734,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,186,838.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

