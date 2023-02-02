Timothy M. Mcmanus Sells 7,900 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE HCA traded up $6.39 on Wednesday, reaching $261.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.22. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

