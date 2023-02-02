TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Up 30%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,091,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 797% from the average session volume of 121,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

TNR Gold Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

