Tractor Supply to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $230.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.42 and its 200 day moving average is $206.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 422,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $4,194,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.