Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.2 %

TTD opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,615.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

