Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s previous close.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.
Trade Desk Stock Up 3.2 %
TTD opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,615.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.