Traders Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 281,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 172,101 call options.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of SQQQ traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.63. 193,055,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,863,984. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
