Traxx (TRAXX) Price Hits $0.0322

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $33,568.79 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

