Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 6,830 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,713 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

