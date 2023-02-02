Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 690 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.7 %

ETN stock opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $167.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

