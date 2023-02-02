Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 850 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

Shares of HUM opened at $513.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.99 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

