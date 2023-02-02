Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 77,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 41.6% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.9% in the third quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 27,298 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

