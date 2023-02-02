Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Moderna worth $23,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,899 shares of company stock worth $81,448,086. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $174.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.97. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

