Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $22.12 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,168 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,803,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.28.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

