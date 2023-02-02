Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $24.53 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

