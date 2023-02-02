Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $29.45 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,787 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.