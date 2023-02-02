Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $33.37 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $33,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Altria Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Altria Group stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.