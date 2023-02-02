Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $188.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.60. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,250 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,385. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

