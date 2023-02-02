Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 870 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $367.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.69. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

