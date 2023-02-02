Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 970 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,676,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,997,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $176.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

