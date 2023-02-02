Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 587,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,908. The company has a market capitalization of $794.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 159.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at $166,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

