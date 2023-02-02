trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 10.2% Higher

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 355,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 431,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TRVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.
trivago Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.
Institutional Trading of trivago
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in trivago by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 851,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in trivago by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 45,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
About trivago
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
Further Reading
