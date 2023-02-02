trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 10.2% Higher

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 355,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 431,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $185.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in trivago by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 851,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in trivago by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 45,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

