TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TrueBlue updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

TrueBlue Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of TBI traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 219,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,483. The company has a market capitalization of $585.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

