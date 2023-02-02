Truist Financial Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $215.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on META. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Shares of META stock opened at $153.12 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $328.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $406.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

