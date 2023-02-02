TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TVA Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TVA Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

TVA Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

