Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CAO Sells $18,190.98 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CAO Alecia Hanson sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $18,190.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $459,224.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

TWO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 692,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 264,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 408,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,338 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

