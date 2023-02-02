UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €36.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of RNO stock opened at €38.40 ($41.74) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €34.67 and its 200 day moving average is €31.51. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($109.46).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

