UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,502 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of UFP Industries worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $20,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 256.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 113,004 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

