UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.91%. UGI’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

UGI Trading Up 4.7 %

UGI stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 744,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. UGI has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UGI by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UGI by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 52,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

