Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $45.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 197.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

