Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Lifted to Outperform at CJS Securities

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Unifi Stock Performance

Shares of UFI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 109,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a P/E ratio of -107.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Unifi has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Insider Activity

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.90 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,040.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 105,003 shares of company stock worth $749,894 over the last three months. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unifi

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unifi by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 485,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

