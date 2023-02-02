Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $207.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

