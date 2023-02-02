United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Zevin Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $4.92 on Thursday, reaching $189.90. 829,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,268. The company has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $232.19.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.28.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

