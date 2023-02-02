United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $6.61 on Thursday, hitting $191.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $232.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.95.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.28.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

