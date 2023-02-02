Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unum Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $46.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.