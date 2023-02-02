Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $41.28 and last traded at $41.31. Approximately 349,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,263,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

