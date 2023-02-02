UNUS SED LEO Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $2.24 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00013878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00421526 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.36317738 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,426,302.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.