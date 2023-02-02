USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Achieves $42.33 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. USD Coin has a market cap of $42.33 billion and approximately $3.71 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002777 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,315,591,191 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
