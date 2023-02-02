Vai (VAI) Market Cap Achieves $56.38 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.38 million and $2,023.78 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00004127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

