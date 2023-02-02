Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,256 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Valero Energy worth $65,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $3,150,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

