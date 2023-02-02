VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.36. 79,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,521. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,769,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 481,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 317,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,262 shares in the last quarter.

