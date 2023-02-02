VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,674,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,746,942 shares.The stock last traded at $25.26 and had previously closed at $25.23.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 60,358 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 618,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 248,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 491,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 266,595 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

