Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,573,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,378,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

