Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $56,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.15. The stock had a trading volume of 963,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

