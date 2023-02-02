Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.55. The company had a trading volume of 150,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,492. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

