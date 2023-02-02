Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,911. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

