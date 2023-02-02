Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.59.

