Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.00. 204,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

