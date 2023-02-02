Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VOO traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.18. 2,303,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,430. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

