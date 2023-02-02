Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VTI traded up $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $209.60. 1,964,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,938. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

