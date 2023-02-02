Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.23 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 255,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,385. The stock has a market cap of $787.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 146.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

